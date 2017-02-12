Altria Group (MO) Position Reduced by Capital Wealth Planning LLC
Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,571 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|7 hr
|Redneck123copeskoal
|21
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|7 hr
|Redneck123copeskoal
|325
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Sun
|Kyle131502
|396
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Sun
|Battlefield dipper
|24
|Camel Crush: tried it? what did you think? (Aug '08)
|Feb 8
|smokingnsinging
|42
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|Feb 7
|Martin garey
|7
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|Jan 26
|Killer2009
|107
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC