Altria Earnings Boosted By SABMiller Deal, Revenue Falls Short

Tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. said Wednesday it had net income of $10.276 billion, or $5.27 a share, in the fourth quarter, up from $1.248 billion, or 64 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Net earnings were boosted by special items, including a pretax gain of $13.9 billion related to its combination with SABMiller Plc in which it owns a 9.6% stake.

