A Popular High Dividend Stock for Retirement Portfolios
While it may come as a surprise, history has shown us many of the best long-term investments are not hyper-growth companies but much more boring dividend growth machines. For example, in the last 50 years, Altria Group Inc. has been one of the best-performing stocks on a total return basis , rising an incredible 6,648 fold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Jan 31
|SILSBEETEXASDIPPER
|395
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Jake
|324
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Jan 29
|SMOKING KILLS
|10
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|Jan 26
|Killer2009
|107
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Jan 15
|Paul5585
|96
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jan 10
|Copenhagengirl
|193
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|civiccycle47
|642
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC