1,500 RPS students take field trip to see 'Hidden Figures'
Ninth-graders from across the City of Richmond received a free trip to the movies Thursday to watch the untold story of black female NASA Mathematicians. Around 1,500 students from nine different Richmond high schools made a trip to Bow Tie Movieland at Boulevard Square to see the Academy Award nominated film, "Hidden Figures."
