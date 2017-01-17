Vape companies try to galvanize Trump administration to ease FDA rules
As tobacco and vaping companies focus on new smoking products that are potentially less harmful, the industry sees an opening for rolling back rules on these products under the Trump administration. Donald Trump's surprise election victory in November, and his pledges to reduce federal regulations on business, led tobacco lobby groups to draft a new plan of action, according to company executives, lobbyists and consultants interviewed by Reuters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|12 hr
|Yyyyeeeeelllloooo...
|392
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Tue
|Mugs mahone
|9
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Tue
|Greataxeman
|322
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Jan 15
|Paul5585
|96
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jan 10
|Copenhagengirl
|193
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|civiccycle47
|642
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|BeBo
|74
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC