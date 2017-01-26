Tobacco Mergers A Necessity In A Declining Industry
Consolidation in the tobacco industry has been a common recent trend. Due to a declining customer base over time, shoring up the financial profile is most easily done through consolidation, which allows for augmented pricing power and general benefits of overhead consolidation.
