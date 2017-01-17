Tobacco giant to create more than 50 jobs in Southampton
British American Tobacco is to recruit 55 new scientists to work at its Global Research and Development department based in Millbrook . The news came as the tobacco giant unveiled is the new base for its global supply network - also at the Millbrook site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Yyyyeeeeelllloooo...
|392
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Jan 17
|Mugs mahone
|9
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Jan 17
|Greataxeman
|322
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Jan 15
|Paul5585
|96
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jan 10
|Copenhagengirl
|193
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|civiccycle47
|642
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|BeBo
|74
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC