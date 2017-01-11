These 3 Charts Show Philip Morris International, Inc.'s Biggest Challenge
The company has more than 50 production facilities in 33 different countries, producing more than 870 billion cigarettes each year to serve customers in more than 180 nations around the world. Yet even though the global market gives Philip Morris a huge opportunity to maximize revenue and profit potential, it also brings the challenge of handling currency fluctuations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Copenhagengirl
|193
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Jan 8
|Mane
|320
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|civiccycle47
|642
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|BeBo
|74
|Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07)
|Jan 4
|Mitch
|26
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|abc123321
|517
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Dec 31
|Copedipper21
|45
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC