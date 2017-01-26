Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Decreases Position in...
Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,147 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,036 shares during the period.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|2 hr
|Killer2009
|107
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|4 hr
|Alex
|323
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Yyyyeeeeelllloooo...
|392
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Jan 17
|Mugs mahone
|9
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Jan 15
|Paul5585
|96
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jan 10
|Copenhagengirl
|193
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|civiccycle47
|642
