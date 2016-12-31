Stillwater Investment Management, LLC Buys SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial, Time Warner ...
Stillwater Investment Management, LLC Buys SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial, Time Warner Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples Stillwater, MN, based Investment company Stillwater Investment Management, LLC buys SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial, Time Warner Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value, Philip Morris International Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stillwater Investment Management, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Stillwater Investment Management, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $193 million.
