Reynolds American Says "I Do" To British American: Should You Stay Married To Your Stock?

British American Tobacco said on Tuesday that its sweetened offer to buy the stake in Reynolds American that it did not already own had been accepted by Reynolds' board, a $49 billion deal that would create a tobacco giant with a significant presence around the world. As long-term holders of Reynolds American in our Fill-The-Gap Portfolio , we are interested in a fact-based examination of whether this combination will be beneficial for the merged entity, and how will it affect us as Reynolds shareholders.

