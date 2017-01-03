RBC upgrades British American Tobacco...

RBC upgrades British American Tobacco to 'sector perform'

RBC Capital Markets upgraded British American Tobacco to 'sector perform' from 'underperform' and lifted the price target to 4,400p from 4,300p. "With the dilutive effects of Rothmans' impressive growth and transactional headwinds both moderating we think our Underperform recommendation is no longer warranted and consequently upgrade," the bank said.

