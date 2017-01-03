RBC upgrades British American Tobacco to 'sector perform'
RBC Capital Markets upgraded British American Tobacco to 'sector perform' from 'underperform' and lifted the price target to 4,400p from 4,300p. "With the dilutive effects of Rothmans' impressive growth and transactional headwinds both moderating we think our Underperform recommendation is no longer warranted and consequently upgrade," the bank said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|19 hr
|RJH
|641
|Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07)
|Jan 4
|Mitch
|26
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|abc123321
|517
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Dec 31
|Copedipper21
|45
|EU Supports Joint Operation of Illicit Cigarett...
|Dec 30
|Well
|2
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Dec 30
|Cdraggin
|318
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Dec 28
|Jake p
|23
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC