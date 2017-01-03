Philip Morris investment in Syqe was 2nd-largest 2016 cannabis deal - report

Israel's Syqe Medical's $20 million funding deal from Philip Morris International in January last year was the second-largest cannabis deal in 2016, a report by New York-based data firm CB Insights shows. Global funding in cannabis ventures saw a nine percent drop in 2016 to $220 million from $225 million in 2015, according to the report, with the number of deals also declining to 96 in 2016 from 106 in the same period a year earlier.

