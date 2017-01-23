Philip Morris International Looks Toward ...
Philip Morris International Inc. today re-affirms its commitment to designing a smoke-free future. With more than one million adult smokers who have converted to IQOS, momentum continues to grow behind the company's full-scale effort to market smoke-free products that can ultimately replace cigarettes.
