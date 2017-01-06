Philip Morris International, Inc.'s W...

Philip Morris International, Inc.'s Worst Move in 2016

18 hrs ago

Tobacco companies have had to deal with threats of litigation for decades, and to a large extent, they've managed to hold back the tide of lawsuits with minimal financial damage. Yet for Philip Morris International , 2016 brought a new potential risk related to legal action, when the company failed to persuade the European Union to renew an anti-smuggling agreement with the tobacco giant.

Chicago, IL

