Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Position Reduced by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,608 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period.

