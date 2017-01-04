Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Lowered to "Neutral" at Bank of America Corporation
They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $102.00. Bank of America Corporation's price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.17% from the company's previous close.
