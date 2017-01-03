Philip Morris International Inc (PM) ...

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is Herndon Capital Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Herndon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 709,448 shares of the company's stock after selling 241,113 shares during the period.

