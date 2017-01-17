Salem, OR, based Investment company Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund buys Procter & Gamble Co, Microsoft Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, sells AT&T Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, The Home Depot Inc, McDonald's Corp, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. As of 2016-12-31, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 936 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.