Morgan Stanley and Alliance Data skid; Reynolds jumps
British American Tobacco said it will buy the rest of the cigarette maker for about $49 billion in cash and stock. Elliott Associates, the firm of activist investor Paul Singer, disclosed a 9.4 per cent stake in the natural gas company.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|7 hr
|Mugs mahone
|9
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|20 hr
|Greataxeman
|322
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Jan 15
|Paul5585
|96
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Jan 12
|549Chilipowder
|390
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jan 10
|Copenhagengirl
|193
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|civiccycle47
|642
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|BeBo
|74
