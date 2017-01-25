Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesells...

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Buys Merck & Co Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, ...

Munich, 2M, based Investment company Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh buys Merck & Co Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Aetna Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, AbbVie Inc, Altria Group Inc, DTE Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. As of 2016-12-31, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 279 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion.

