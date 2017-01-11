Shelburne, VT, based Investment company M. Kraus & Co buys JPMorgan Chase & Co, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, sells SABMiller Ltd, Calpine Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M. Kraus & Co. As of 2016-12-31, M. Kraus & Co owns 48 stocks with a total value of $146 million.

