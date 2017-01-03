Future of BAT's Planned Nicotine Inhaler in Question
British American Tobacco PLC terminated the supplier agreement for its long-delayed Voke nicotine inhaler, which the tobacco giant had promoted as setting it apart in the growing market for cigarette alternatives.
