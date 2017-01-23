First National Bank Of Omaha Buys Zoetis Inc, CME Group Inc, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc, Sells ...

Omaha, NE, based Investment company First National Bank Of Omaha buys Zoetis Inc, CME Group Inc, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc, FMC Corp, Mallinckrodt PLC, sells McKesson Corp, Parexel International Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Oracle Corp, Skechers USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank Of Omaha. As of 2016-12-31, First National Bank Of Omaha owns 360 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion.

