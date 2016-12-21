FDA to Study Cigarette Ingredients

FDA to Study Cigarette Ingredients

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: CSP

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is studying the ingredients used in cigarettes and other tobacco products. In June, tobacco companies must tell the FDA their formulas for the first time, just as drug makers have for decades, reported the Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) Dec 31 Copedipper21 45
News EU Supports Joint Operation of Illicit Cigarett... Dec 30 Well 2
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Dec 30 Cdraggin 318
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Dec 28 Jake p 23
News Philip Morris seen getting serious about Altria... Dec 28 Mugs mahone 1
News Is this Large Market Cap Stock target price rea... Dec 28 Mugs mahone 1
Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08) Dec 24 Big boy 45
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,384 • Total comments across all topics: 277,552,581

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC