FDA to Study Cigarette Ingredients
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is studying the ingredients used in cigarettes and other tobacco products. In June, tobacco companies must tell the FDA their formulas for the first time, just as drug makers have for decades, reported the Associated Press.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Dec 31
|Copedipper21
|45
|EU Supports Joint Operation of Illicit Cigarett...
|Dec 30
|Well
|2
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Dec 30
|Cdraggin
|318
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Dec 28
|Jake p
|23
|Philip Morris seen getting serious about Altria...
|Dec 28
|Mugs mahone
|1
|Is this Large Market Cap Stock target price rea...
|Dec 28
|Mugs mahone
|1
|Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08)
|Dec 24
|Big boy
|45
