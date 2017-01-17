Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
** Exxon Mobil Corp said it will pay up to $6.6 billion to double its holdings in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico, the largest oil field in the United States. ** Germany's Lufthansa is not in talks about Etihad Airways taking a stake in the German airline, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, denying an Italian newspaper report that said it was.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|14 hr
|Mugs mahone
|9
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Tue
|Greataxeman
|322
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Jan 15
|Paul5585
|96
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Jan 12
|549Chilipowder
|390
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jan 10
|Copenhagengirl
|193
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|civiccycle47
|642
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|BeBo
|74
