Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** Exxon Mobil Corp said it will pay up to $6.6 billion to double its holdings in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico, the largest oil field in the United States. ** Germany's Lufthansa is not in talks about Etihad Airways taking a stake in the German airline, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, denying an Italian newspaper report that said it was.

