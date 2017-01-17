DEAL: Nat Sherman Temporarily Shuts S...

DEAL: Nat Sherman Temporarily Shuts Store & Website, Stresses No Changes To Cigars

A day after being acquired by Altria -the $25 billion company behind Marlboro-Nat Sherman closed its Townhouse in Manhattan as well as its website in a move the company said would be temporary. "The Townhouse will be closed briefly," the company wrote in a letter, "but will reopen very soon, with the same great team in place."

