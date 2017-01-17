DEAL: Nat Sherman Temporarily Shuts Store & Website, Stresses No Changes To Cigars
A day after being acquired by Altria -the $25 billion company behind Marlboro-Nat Sherman closed its Townhouse in Manhattan as well as its website in a move the company said would be temporary. "The Townhouse will be closed briefly," the company wrote in a letter, "but will reopen very soon, with the same great team in place."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cigar Aficionado.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|9 hr
|Yyyyeeeeelllloooo...
|392
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Tue
|Mugs mahone
|9
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Tue
|Greataxeman
|322
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Jan 15
|Paul5585
|96
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jan 10
|Copenhagengirl
|193
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|civiccycle47
|642
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|BeBo
|74
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC