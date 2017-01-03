Crest Nicholson appoints Robert Allen as group FD
FTSE 250 housebuilder Crest Nicholson has appointed Robert Allen as group finance director, succeeding Patrick Bergin, who was appointed chief operating officer back in November. Allen joins the company from British American Tobacco, where he held a number of finance roles, most recently regional finance controller for the EEMEA regions.
