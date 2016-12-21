Consort Medical splutters as BAT stub...

Consort Medical splutters as BAT stubs out Voke programme

British American Tobacco has terminated an agreement with Consort Medical over the manufacture of nicotine inhalers for its Voke development programme. Consort, which said it was in "constructive dialogue" with BAT's Nicovations arm and product developer Kind Consumer over the future of the Voke programme, reassured investors that it did not believe the shelving of the deal would "materially impact" its expectations for underlying trading performance in 2017.

