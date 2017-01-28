CLSA Analysts Decrease Earnings Estim...

CLSA Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc

Saturday Jan 28

Philip Morris International Inc - Analysts at CLSA lowered their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a report released on Wednesday. CLSA analyst M. Lavery now expects that the firm will earn $4.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.81.

