London England, X0, based Investment company Caledonia Investments Plc buys Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caledonia Investments Plc. As of 2016-12-31, Caledonia Investments Plc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $324 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.