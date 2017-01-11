Caledonia Investments Plc Buys Philip Morris International Inc
London England, X0, based Investment company Caledonia Investments Plc buys Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caledonia Investments Plc. As of 2016-12-31, Caledonia Investments Plc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $324 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Copenhagengirl
|193
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Jan 8
|Mane
|320
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|civiccycle47
|642
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|BeBo
|74
|Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07)
|Jan 4
|Mitch
|26
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|abc123321
|517
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Dec 31
|Copedipper21
|45
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC