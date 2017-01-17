British American TobaccoA s valuation "very attractive", Citi says

Analysts at Citi gave a strong endorsement of British American Tobacco, touting the companyA s strong top line growth and the many benefits which wil accrue to shareholders as a result of its merger with Reynolds American. The firm was already generating some of the best organic revenue growth in the European staples space, analsyst Adam Spielman, Jemima Benstead and Ravi Sharma said in a research report sent to clients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.