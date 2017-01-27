British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) St...

British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. " Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTI.

