British American Tobacco plc (BATS)

British American Tobacco plc (BATS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco plc have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Chicago, IL

