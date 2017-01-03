British American Tobacco Deal With Reynolds American Hits Road Bump

A deal for British American Tobacco to buy the rest of Reynolds American for $47 billion in cash and stock, has run into an unexpected problem, as reported by the website StreetInsider.com It is not exactly clear which problem is complicating the deal. Owen Bennett, analyst at Jefferies & Co., said that the problem "is likely to do with how BAT is choosing to sweeten the deal" and he suspects that the "deal is being driven by access to Reynolds heat not burn technology," as reported by NYSE:RAI )BAT+Snag+Likely+Over+How+to+Sweeten+Deal+-+Jefferies/12396158.html" target="_blank">StreetInsider.com.

