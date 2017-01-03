British American Tobacco Deal With Re...

British American Tobacco Deal With Reynolds American Hits Road Bump

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

A deal for British American Tobacco to buy the rest of Reynolds American for $47 billion in cash and stock, has run into an unexpected problem, as reported by the website StreetInsider.com It is not exactly clear which problem is complicating the deal. Owen Bennett, analyst at Jefferies & Co., said that the problem "is likely to do with how BAT is choosing to sweeten the deal" and he suspects that the "deal is being driven by access to Reynolds heat not burn technology," as reported by NYSE:RAI )BAT+Snag+Likely+Over+How+to+Sweeten+Deal+-+Jefferies/12396158.html" target="_blank">StreetInsider.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) 7 hr Mane 320
Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07) Sat civiccycle47 642
what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07) Sat BeBo 74
Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07) Jan 4 Mitch 26
Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06) Jan 3 abc123321 517
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) Dec 31 Copedipper21 45
News EU Supports Joint Operation of Illicit Cigarett... Dec 30 Well 2
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,815 • Total comments across all topics: 277,739,399

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC