British American Tobacco agrees to take over Reynolds

British American Tobacco Plc has agreed to fully take over Reynolds American Inc. in a deal that will create the world's largest publicly traded tobacco company. The $49 billion takeover was agreed on improved terms compared with an initial bid made last year.

