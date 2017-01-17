British American Tobacco agrees to take over Reynolds
British American Tobacco Plc has agreed to fully take over Reynolds American Inc. in a deal that will create the world's largest publicly traded tobacco company. The $49 billion takeover was agreed on improved terms compared with an initial bid made last year.
