BRIEF-Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.04 percent at 7161.49 points on Thursday as earning updates provided a mixed picture with Diageo surging after strong sales data but Daily Mail and Unilever hit by disappointing numbers.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|6 hr
|Jake
|324
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|10 hr
|SMOKING KILLS
|10
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Nik
|393
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|Jan 26
|Killer2009
|107
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Jan 15
|Paul5585
|96
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jan 10
|Copenhagengirl
|193
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|civiccycle47
|642
