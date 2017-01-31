Brief-Philip Morris International Enters Into Agreement to Extend...
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, confirmed a fall in its full-year core profit, largely due to tough price competition which it expects to persist in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|SILSBEETEXASDIPPER
|395
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Mon
|Antismokers Blow ...
|11
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Jake
|324
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|Jan 26
|Killer2009
|107
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Jan 15
|Paul5585
|96
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jan 10
|Copenhagengirl
|193
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|civiccycle47
|642
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC