Bennett S. Lebow Sells 100,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Stock
Vector Group Ltd. Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $2,247,000.00.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|21 hr
|countryboy12
|321
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Thu
|549Chilipowder
|390
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jan 10
|Copenhagengirl
|193
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|civiccycle47
|642
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|Jan 7
|BeBo
|74
|Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07)
|Jan 4
|Mitch
|26
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|abc123321
|517
