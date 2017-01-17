BAT-Reynolds: Big Tobacco living up t...

BAT-Reynolds: Big Tobacco living up to its name

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

British American Tobacco has agreed a $49.4 billion takeover of U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc, creating the world's biggest listed tobacco company after it nudged up an earlier offer by more than $2 billion. Ivor Bennett reports Big tobacco is living up to its name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) 9 hr Greataxeman 322
Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07) Sun Paul5585 96
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Jan 12 549Chilipowder 390
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) Jan 10 Copenhagengirl 193
Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07) Jan 7 civiccycle47 642
what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07) Jan 7 BeBo 74
Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07) Jan 4 Mitch 26
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,704 • Total comments across all topics: 277,996,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC