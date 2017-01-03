BAT quits nicotine inhaler to focus o...

BAT quits nicotine inhaler to focus on vaping

14 hrs ago

British American Tobacco has quit plans to market a nicotine inhaler it was working on to focus on consumer items like e-cigarettes rather than health products.

