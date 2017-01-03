BAT gives up rights to medical nicoti...

BAT gives up rights to medical nicotine inhaler

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

LONDON: British American Tobacco has agreed to sell the rights to a medical nicotine inhaler it was developing to its partner Kind Consumer, saying it would focus instead on vaping and tobacco heating products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07) Wed Mitch 26
Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06) Jan 3 abc123321 517
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) Dec 31 Copedipper21 45
News EU Supports Joint Operation of Illicit Cigarett... Dec 30 Well 2
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Dec 30 Cdraggin 318
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Dec 28 Jake p 23
News Philip Morris seen getting serious about Altria... Dec 28 Mugs mahone 1
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,940 • Total comments across all topics: 277,643,420

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC