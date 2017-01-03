BAT gives up rights to medical nicotine inhaler
LONDON: British American Tobacco has agreed to sell the rights to a medical nicotine inhaler it was developing to its partner Kind Consumer, saying it would focus instead on vaping and tobacco heating products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Mitch
|26
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Jan 3
|abc123321
|517
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Dec 31
|Copedipper21
|45
|EU Supports Joint Operation of Illicit Cigarett...
|Dec 30
|Well
|2
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Dec 30
|Cdraggin
|318
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Dec 28
|Jake p
|23
|Philip Morris seen getting serious about Altria...
|Dec 28
|Mugs mahone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC