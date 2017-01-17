Attorney General Bondi Sues Tobacco C...

Attorney General Bondi Sues Tobacco Companies

Attorney General Pam Bondi today filed an enforcement motion against ITG Brands, LLC f/k/a Lignum-2 LLC and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company to enforce the explicit terms of the tobacco settlement agreement dated Aug. 25, 1997. That agreement resolved Florida's landmark 1995 lawsuit against RJR and the other major tobacco companies seeking relief from decades of past unlawful actions relating to the marketing and sale of cigarettes.

