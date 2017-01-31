Altria unit recalls some U.S. smokeless tobacco products
U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co, a unit of Altria Group Inc, said on Tuesday it recalled some of its smokeless tobacco products after consumers found metal objects in some cans. The company got complaints from eight consumers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio, who found some sharp metal objects in certain cans.
