Altria recalls dozens of Skoal, Copenhagen smokeless tobacco products
Altria is recalling smokeless tobacco products made at its Franklin Park, Ill., plant, including some sold under its Copenhagen and Skoal brands, after receiving eight reports from consumers who found metal objects inside cans. MO says it is still assessing how many cans are affected by the voluntary recall, and it has not set a limit on the manufacture date of the products being recalled.
