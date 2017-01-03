Altria Group Upgraded by Bank of Amer...

Altria Group Upgraded by Bank of America Merrill Lynch

22 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded Altria Group Inc. from neutral to buy yesterday. The analysts' average target price is now $68.82 per share.

Chicago, IL

