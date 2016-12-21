Wells Fargo: Chance Of A Philip Morris-Altria Merger Now 70%
Wells Fargo said the probability of Philip Morris International Inc. acquiring Altria Group Inc in the next several months is now at 70 percent, according to a Barron's report. Altria spun off Philip Morris' overseas operations in 2008 as Philip Morris International to unlock additional value.
