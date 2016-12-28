US Bancorp DE Has $127,304,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc.
US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,309,446 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,588 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|4 hr
|Cdraggin
|318
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Jake p
|23
|Philip Morris seen getting serious about Altria...
|Wed
|Mugs mahone
|1
|EU Supports Joint Operation of Illicit Cigarett...
|Wed
|Mugs mahone
|1
|Is this Large Market Cap Stock target price rea...
|Wed
|Mugs mahone
|1
|Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08)
|Dec 24
|Big boy
|45
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Vvvgggnnnnaaa
|389
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC