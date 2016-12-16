National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Centerra Gold Inc.
's stock had its "sector perform" rating restated by National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday. They currently have a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|RebelDLW
|388
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Jake
|856
|tips on dipping
|Tue
|jman454565
|1
|Arab tobacco?? Dokha? Tried it? (Nov '09)
|Dec 19
|Mohammad
|94
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Dec 13
|amazinggrace20178
|516
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Dec 11
|Ssenerawa_Wehc
|316
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Dec 7
|Andrew thearrowsl...
|640
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC