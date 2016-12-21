Is this Large Market Cap Stock target...

Is this Large Market Cap Stock target price reasonable for British...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Leicester

The company in question is, British American Tobacco p.l.c. currently with a stock price of 112.67 . The market cap for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is 105138.01, and is in the sector Consumer Goods, and Cigarettes industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Leicester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11) Sat Copedipper21 45
News EU Supports Joint Operation of Illicit Cigarett... Fri Well 2
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Fri Cdraggin 318
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Dec 28 Jake p 23
News Philip Morris seen getting serious about Altria... Dec 28 Mugs mahone 1
News Is this Large Market Cap Stock target price rea... Dec 28 Mugs mahone 1
Cope vs Copenhagen (Mar '08) Dec 24 Big boy 45
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,503,001

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC